US designates Cuba state sponsor of terrorism

'With this action, we will once again hold Cuba’s government accountable and send a clear message'

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
The U.S. State Department announced Monday that it is designating Cuba a state sponsor of terror, citing its harboring of terrorists.

"The Trump Administration has been focused from the start on denying the Castro regime the resources it uses to oppress its people at home, and countering its malign interference in Venezuela and the rest of the Western Hemisphere," Secertary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement.

"With this action, we will once again hold Cuba’s government accountable and send a clear message: the Castro regime must end its support for international terrorism and subversion of U.S."

