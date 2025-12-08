US deports more Iranians, Islamic republic says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's administration has deported more Iranians, according to reports.

A report published Monday by the Mizan news agency, the official mouthpiece of Iran’s judiciary, quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry official Mojtaba Shasti Karimi acknowledging the deportation of 55 Iranians.

"These individuals announced their willingness for return following continuation of anti-immigration and discriminative policy against foreign nationals particularly Iranians by the United States," the foreign official reportedly claimed, according to The Associated Press.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on Monday.

IRAN FIRES BALLISTIC AND CRUISE MISSILES AT SIMULATED TARGETS NEAR PERSIAN GULF

"In the coming days, about 55 nationals will return to Iran....This is the second group being returned to Iran in the latest months," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei noted, according to Reuters.

IRAN BOYCOTTING 2026 WORLD CUP DRAW CEREMONY IN WASHINGTON DUE TO DENIED VISAS BY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The New York Times reported that a U.S. official indicated that the aircraft departed on Sunday and that it was a routine deportation flight that also had people from other nations on board as well.

An Iranian official said Arab and Russian nationals would disembark the aircraft when it touched down in Cairo, while the Iranians would head to Kuwait and move to a chartered Kuwait Airways aircraft for the flight to Tehran, according to the outlet.

IRAN BACKS MADURO TO KEEP LATIN AMERICA FOOTHOLD AS TRUMP INCREASES PRESSURE ON VENEZUELA

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The deportation of Iranians comes amid the Trump administration's broader illegal immigration crackdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report