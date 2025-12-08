Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Deportation

US deports more Iranians, Islamic republic says

A deportation flight carried individuals from Iran and other countries, according to The New York Times

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's administration has deported more Iranians, according to reports.

A report published Monday by the Mizan news agency, the official mouthpiece of Iran’s judiciary, quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry official Mojtaba Shasti Karimi acknowledging the deportation of 55 Iranians.

"These individuals announced their willingness for return following continuation of anti-immigration and discriminative policy against foreign nationals particularly Iranians by the United States," the foreign official reportedly claimed, according to The Associated Press.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on Monday.

IRAN FIRES BALLISTIC AND CRUISE MISSILES AT SIMULATED TARGETS NEAR PERSIAN GULF

Left: President Donald Trump; Right: Iranian flag

Left: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he prepares to board Air Force One to depart for South Korea at Haneda Airport on Oct. 29, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan; Right: The flag of Iran flutters in the wind outside of the IAEA headquarters during the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA's Board of Governors meeting at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on Nov. 20, 2024. (Left: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Right: JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

"In the coming days, about 55 nationals will return to Iran....This is the second group being returned to Iran in the latest months," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei noted, according to Reuters.

IRAN BOYCOTTING 2026 WORLD CUP DRAW CEREMONY IN WASHINGTON DUE TO DENIED VISAS BY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks after casting his vote for the presidential runoff election on July 5, 2024 in Tehran, Iran. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

The New York Times reported that a U.S. official indicated that the aircraft departed on Sunday and that it was a routine deportation flight that also had people from other nations on board as well.

An Iranian official said Arab and Russian nationals would disembark the aircraft when it touched down in Cairo, while the Iranians would head to Kuwait and move to a chartered Kuwait Airways aircraft for the flight to Tehran, according to the outlet. 

IRAN BACKS MADURO TO KEEP LATIN AMERICA FOOTHOLD AS TRUMP INCREASES PRESSURE ON VENEZUELA

Tehran, Iran

View of the smog-ridden metropolis of Tehran.  (Aref Taherkenareh/picture alliance via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The deportation of Iranians comes amid the Trump administration's broader illegal immigration crackdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue