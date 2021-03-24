Upcoming docuseries spotlights bid to recall California board of supervisors over COVID rules

A California restaurant owner is releasing a new documentary series on Friday chronicling his bid to recall three county board of supervisors for what he says is their refusal to reopen the county and its schools.

"Red, White and Blueprint," produced by restaurant owner and Iraq War veteran Carlos Zapata in Shasta County debuts this Friday. Both he and Cottonwood Barbershop Owner Woody Clendenen are leading the recall effort.

"Shasta County has much more in common with Montana than San Francisco or Los Angeles, but they’re being held to the standard set by Governor Newsom," a spokesman for Zapata told Fox News in a statement on Wednesday.

The docuseries, which will be in 10 parts, is expected to show Zapata and Clendenen's recall campaign against three Shasta County Board of Supervisors. The series' debut comes after the board members voted on Tuesday to stick with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s "Blueprint for a Safer Economy," a colored tier system that ranks counties by COVID cases.

Shasta County Board of Supervisors Mary Rickert, Leonard Moty, and Joe Chimenti voted to stick with the governor’s plan, while Supervisors Patrick Henry Jones and Les Baugh voted to back out.

It was the second time the board discussed whether or not it will leave Sacramento’s reopening plan, Action News Now reported. The last time this conversation came up was in October.

Fox News has reached out to Rickert, Moty, and Chimenti seeking comment on the recall effort, but did not hear back before publication.

When asked by local station KRCR-TV earlier this month about the recall campaign, Rickert labeled it as "an attempt by extremists, who can’t get their way, to try a recall effort through character assassination."

"They only want what’s best for themselves and not the whole community," Rickert said.

According to the station, the recall campaign could be launched as soon as April 5. Organizers would have four months to collect approximately 4,400 valid signatures in the districts of Rickert, Moty, and Chimenti.

That recall effort is overshadowed by the more high-stakes recall election that Newsom likely faces this year over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, organizers of the campaign to oust the Democratic governor announced they had collected the required number of signatures necessary to qualify for a statewide ballot.