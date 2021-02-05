UN chief reappoints Michael Bloomberg as climate envoy

The U.N. announced Friday that billionaire and former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg will again take up a top post as climate envoy -- a role he stepped away from in 2019 to run for president.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was reappointing Bloomberg as his special envoy on climate ambition and solutions. In a release, the international body said it will work to "mobilize stronger and more ambitious climate action" ahead of an international climate conference in November.

Bloomberg was appointed U.N. envoy on cities and climate change in 2014 and was given the new title of special envoy for climate action in 2018. He left the role in 2019 after entering the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"Mr. Bloomberg will support the work of the Secretary-General in growing and strengthening the coalition of governments, companies, cities and financial institutions committing to net-zero before 2050 in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement," a spokesman said.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate accord -- one of a number of agreements and U.N. institutions the U.S. left under the Trump administration. But President Biden has pledged to reverse many of those moves, and in his first week of office re-entered the U.S. in the accord.

The November summit in Glasgow -- COP 26 -- will be a central 2021 event for activists and politicians seeking to combat climate change.

Bloomberg "will engage government officials and members of the private sector and civil society to finalize and implement plans, particularly in high-emitting countries, industries and sectors, to vastly accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy," the statement said.

Additionally, he will work on Guterres’ call for the phase-out of coal by 2040, "underpinned by a just transition for affected communities and workers," it said.

The U.N. said he will emphasize Guterres' call that the COVID-19 response is aligned with the goals of the Paris agreement.

