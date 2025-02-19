Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Trump lives in 'disinformation space' amid rift on Russia talks

Trump said Ukraine should have cut a peace deal years ago

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Trump designed a 'win-win' situation for the US and Ukraine, says Treasury Secretary Bessent Video

Trump designed a 'win-win' situation for the US and Ukraine, says Treasury Secretary Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discusses his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, the state of the United States economy and the Trump administration's tariff policy on 'Special Report.'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lashed out at President Donald Trump on Wednesday, suggesting that Trump is in a "disinformation space" regarding peace talks with Russia.

Zelenskyy made the comments to reporters in Kyiv after canceling a trip to Saudi Arabia, where the U.S. and Russia held peace talks earlier in the week. 

"Unfortunately, President Trump – I have great respect for him as a leader of a nation that we have great respect for, the American people who always support us – unfortunately lives in this disinformation space," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy's canceled trip to Saudi Arabia was widely seen as a rebuke of the agreements Trump's team made with Russian counterparts during their Tuesday meeting there. Trump also followed up the meeting with aggressive criticism of Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

FREED AMERICAN HOSTAGE MARC FOGEL LANDS IN US AFTER YEARS IN RUSSIAN CAPTIVITY

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to President Donald Trump

President Trump criticized Zelenskyy for not negotiating an end to the war sooner. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo)

"Today I heard, ‘Oh well, we weren’t invited.' Well, you've been there for three years. You should’ve ended it after three years. You should’ve never started it. You could’ve made a deal," Trump said, appearing to suggest Ukraine was at fault in the war.

PUTIN VIEWED AS ‘GREAT COMPETITOR’ BUT STILL A US ‘ADVERSARY’ AS UKRAINE NEGOTIATIONS LOOM, LEAVITT SAYS 

Trump envoy Keith Kellog, a retired 3-star general, arrived in Kyiv to hold talks with Zelenskyy on Wednesday. Ukrainian officials have emphasized that any peace deal will require U.S. security guarantees in order to ensure Russia does not continue the violence.

"We understand the need for security guarantees," Kellog told Ukrainian media.

"It’s very clear to us the importance of the sovereignty of this nation and the independence of this nation as well.... Part of my mission is to sit and listen," he added.

keith kellogg

Keith Kellogg, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, is in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskyy's regime. (Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images | REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the U.S. delegation in Saudi Arabia, meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce also confirmed that Rubio's team agreed to "lay the groundwork for cooperation" with Russia on various issues in addition to Ukraine. They also agreed to appoint "high-level teams" to begin working on a path to ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Their proposed framework for a peace agreement would see a ceasefire, followed by elections in Ukraine and the signing of a final agreement.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, second left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi National Security Advisor Mosaad bin Mohammad Al-Aiban, U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, third left, U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, left, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov, second right, at Diriyah Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday Feb. 18, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, second left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi National Security Advisor Mosaad bin Mohammad Al-Aiban, U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, third left, U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, left, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov, second right, at Diriyah Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday Feb. 18, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) (Associated Press)

Reports from multiple foreign diplomatic sources say forcing Ukraine to hold new elections could be a key part of a peace deal. Both the U.S. and Russia believe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a low chance of winning re-election, the sources say.

"Putin assesses the probability of electing a puppet president as quite high and is also convinced that any candidate other than the current President of Ukraine will be more flexible and ready for negotiations and concessions," the diplomatic sources said in a readout of the meeting.

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich and the Associated Press contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

