Tulsi Gabbard mocks Bill and Hillary Clinton's speaking tour, unleashes on 'blatant' liar James Clapper in Joe Rogan interview

Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard had some laughs at the expense of the Clintons for their revived speaking tour and blasted former DNI director James Clapper during her Monday appearance on the podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Host Joe Rogan pondered on "who is paying to listen to Hillary Clinton talk," which prompted Gabbard to ask "What are they getting out of it?"

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE IN VIDEO

Rogan then turned his attention to closed-door speeches Clinton has given previously, saying: "I would love to pretend to be a banker, put a lizard skin face mask on, go sit with those bankers and listen to one of those conversations that Hillary Clinton got paid a quarter of a million dollars for.".

"Yeah, never released the transcripts," Gabbard added.

Rogan told Gabbard that he is "baffled" by the people who would pay and to see former President Bill Clinton and the former First Lady and Secretary of State "bulls--- them."

"That's right," Gabbard agreed.

She also slammed Clapper for misleading Congress about the NSA's surveillance of American citizens and took a swipe at CNN for hiring him as an "expert."

"I think you had the director of the Department of National Intelligence at that time, James Clapper, who sat before the United States Senate and blatantly lied," Gabbard charged.

"He was asked very directly, 'Are you collecting this information,' and he said 'no.' 'Are you collecting this information on American citizens' and he said, 'no.' And yet, he is somebody you see on TV almost every day as an expert in this country without any consequence lying to the American people."