Trump unveils picks for his future ambassadors to Japan, Austria and other countries: 'PUT AMERICA FIRST'

Trump wrote that his nominees will 'make America proud'

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Trump holds first post-election news conference at Mar-a-Lago

Trump holds first post-election news conference at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins reports from West Palm Beach on President-elect Donald Trump's wide-ranging news conference on 'Special Report.'

President-elect Trump announced his nominations for U.S. ambassadors to five countries on Monday, including Austria and Japan.

In a series of Truth Social posts on Monday night, the incoming president detailed his picks for the U.S. ambassadors to Japan, the Dominican Republic, Austria, Luxembourg and Uruguay. Each nominee will need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Trump named George Edward Glass, a former U.S. ambassador to Portugal, to serve as the incoming U.S. ambassador to Japan.

"As a former President of an Investment Bank, George will bring his business acumen to the Ambassador’s position," Trump said of Glass. "George graduated from the University of Oregon, served as Alumni President, and on its Board of Trustees. He will always PUT AMERICA FIRST. Congratulations George!"

President-Elect Donald Trump

President-Elect Donald Trump reacts during his meeting with Prince William, Prince of Wales at the Embassy of the United Kingdom's Residence on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France. (Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)

Leah Francis Campos, the sister of "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy and sister-in-law to incoming Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, was also picked to be an ambassador. Trump nominated her to serve as U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

"Leah served our Country as a CIA Case Officer before becoming Senior Advisor for the Western Hemisphere on the House Foreign Affairs Committee," the Republican wrote. "Leah will take her love of Country, and commitment to our National Security and Prosperity, to her post as U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic. Congratulations Leah!"

Trump also announced Arthur Graham Fisher, the president of Fisher Realty, as his pick for U.S. ambassador to Austria.

George Edward Glass

U.S. Ambassador to Portugal George Edward Glass visits MS World Explorer, Mystic Cruises first Expedition Vessel, on occasion of the ship mooring in Lisbon harbor during her maiden voyage on October 03, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Horacio Villalobos/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"He has been consistently ranked as a top broker in the area, and the State of North Carolina, representing many of the most astute clients in America," the incoming president wrote. "Art has been a staunch supporter of America First Policies, and will make us proud in Austria!"

Trump added that Stacey Feinberg and Lou Rinaldi will serve as U.S. ambassadors to Luxembourg and Uruguay, respectively.

"As a Producer of Broadway musicals, a motivational speaker, and a Board Member of the Women Founders Network, Stacey is committed to supporting women in launching their careers, and scaling their businesses to unprecedented success," Trump wrote of Feinberg. "Stacy will be GREAT, and make America proud!"

Of Rinaldi, Trump called his nominee a "successful businessman, entrepreneur, and longtime friend," who grew up in Uruguay.

Stacey Feinberg

Stacey Feinberg and Dr. Steve O'Brien attend NINETY YEARS OF GALLAGHERS New York's iconic steakhouse at Gallaghers Steakhouse on November 14, 2017 in New York City. (Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"Lou is a great golfer, and will be in a Country with some terrific courses. Having grown up in Uruguay, he possesses an intimate understanding of the Country’s culture and history," Trump's statement read. "His expertise and background make him exceptionally qualified to advance U.S. interests, and strengthen the longstanding partnership between the United States and Uruguay."

Fox News' Deirdre Heavy contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

