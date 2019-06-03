Trump UK visit 'increasingly important' as Brexit looms, MacCallum says

President Trump's visit to the United Kingdom is "increasingly important" as a potential Brexit looms, according to Martha MacCallum.

MacCallum made the claim Monday on "The Daily Briefing," adding the prospect of a British exit from the European Union later this year would be a key development for trade policy.

TRUMP BEGINS UK VISIT MEETING QUEEN, SPARRING WITH LONDON MAYOR

"This relationship is so important. I think it's becoming increasingly important when you look at the potential breakup," MacCallum claimed. "If you look at Brexit... if the United Kingdom does pull away, that trade relationship between the United States and United Kingdom is going to become extremely important."

MacCallum added she believed the strong ties between the U.S. and Great Britain offer a "buffer" against the "adversarial relationships" America has with some nations.

"You also look at the adversarial relationship that we have with China and with Iran, that is a bond that will continue to give us a bit of a buffer against all of those sort of confrontational environments."

MacCallum said Trump prefers bilateral trade agreements to multinational trade deals, and claimed a potential Brexit - and any future departures from the E.U. by other nations - could help the president.

"The president said all along he wants to do bilateral trade agreements with every country separately," the Fox News anchor said. "The reality of that potentially happening is becoming more and more real as we look at a potential Brexit, and other countries with nationalist leaders with big nationalist movements in their countries that may want to do the same thing."

MacCallum will broadcast her 7 PM ET program, "The Story," live from Normandy, France on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.