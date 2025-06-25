Trump torches '100% Communist Lunatic' Mamdani, Dem backers after shock NYC mayoral primary win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday to share his thoughts on democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani's victory over a pool of candidates that included former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to be the Democratic Party's next candidate for mayor of New York City.

Trump opined on Truth Social, as he traveled back from The Hague where he attended a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit held this week, that Mamdani's election win is more "radical" than past victories by far-left Democrats.

"It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line," Trump wrote. "We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!"

In his post, the president also referred to Mamdani as "a 100% Communist Lunatic."

Meanwhile, in a follow-up post on Truth Social, Trump quipped that he had an "idea" for how Democrats can bring themselves back into "play," as the president put it in his post.

"After years of being left out in the cold, including suffering one of the Greatest Losses in History, the 2024 Presidential Election, the Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President," Trump suggested.

The president added that all you have to do is bring on "three High Level Members of the Cabinet" such as "our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani," and the country will be "really SCREWED!"

Even members of Mamdani's own party have derided his candidacy as "too extreme to lead."

"Socialist Zohran Mamdani is too extreme to lead New York City. His entire campaign has been built on unachievable promises and higher taxes, which is the last thing New York needs," Rep. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., said in a statement Wednesday. "Beyond that, Mr. Mamdani has called to defund the police and has demonstrated a deeply disturbing pattern of unacceptable antisemitic comments, which stoke hate at a time when antisemitism is skyrocketing. He is the absolute wrong choice for New York."

Shortly thereafter, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., added that he had "serious concerns" about Mamdani even before his election win Tuesday night.

"That is one of the reasons I endorsed his opponent," Suozzi said. "Those concerns remain."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.