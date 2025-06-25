Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump torches '100% Communist Lunatic' Mamdani, Dem backers after shock NYC mayoral primary win

Trump quips that satirical Democrat ticket featuring Jasmine Crockett, AOC and 'Communist Mayor' Mamdani would leave America 'SCREWED!'

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
close
‘Complete disaster’: Outrage erupts after NYC socialist wins Dem primary Video

‘Complete disaster’: Outrage erupts after NYC socialist wins Dem primary

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy reports on the backlash to Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani’s primary win for New York City mayor. California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton joins ‘The Faulkner Focus’ to discuss reactions to the election.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday to share his thoughts on democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani's victory over a pool of candidates that included former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to be the Democratic Party's next candidate for mayor of New York City. 

Trump opined on Truth Social, as he traveled back from The Hague where he attended a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit held this week, that Mamdani's election win is more "radical" than past victories by far-left Democrats.

"It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line," Trump wrote. "We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!"

REPUBLICANS USE MAMDANI BOMBSHELL VICTORY OVER CUOMO AS AMMUNITION TO BLAST DEMOCRATS AS EXTREMISTS

In his post, the president also referred to Mamdani as "a 100% Communist Lunatic."

President Trump and NYC Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

President Donald Trump called Zohran Mamdani a "100% Communist lunatic" after his Tuesday night Democratic primary win in the race to become New York City's next mayor. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in a follow-up post on Truth Social, Trump quipped that he had an "idea" for how Democrats can bring themselves back into "play," as the president put it in his post.  

"After years of being left out in the cold, including suffering one of the Greatest Losses in History, the 2024 Presidential Election, the Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President," Trump suggested.

The president added that all you have to do is bring on "three High Level Members of the Cabinet" such as "our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani," and the country will be "really SCREWED!"

ERIC ADAMS WARNS ZOHRAN MAMDANI IS A 'SNAKE OIL SALESMAN' AFTER DEM SOCIALIST'S NYC MAYORAL PRIMARY WIN

Zohran Mamdani giving victory speech

New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) speaks to supporters during an election night gathering on Jun. 24, 2025, in a Long Island City neighborhood. Mamdani was announced as the winner of the Democratic nomination for mayor in a crowded field in the City’s mayoral primary to choose a successor to Mayor Eric Adams, who is running for re-election on an independent ticket. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Even members of Mamdani's own party have derided his candidacy as "too extreme to lead."

"Socialist Zohran Mamdani is too extreme to lead New York City. His entire campaign has been built on unachievable promises and higher taxes, which is the last thing New York needs," Rep. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., said in a statement Wednesday. "Beyond that, Mr. Mamdani has called to defund the police and has demonstrated a deeply disturbing pattern of unacceptable antisemitic comments, which stoke hate at a time when antisemitism is skyrocketing. He is the absolute wrong choice for New York."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University in Oct. 2023

Mohsen Mahdawi, center, looks on during an anti-Israel protest at Columbia University on Oct. 12, 2023, in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/AP Images)

Shortly thereafter, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., added that he had "serious concerns" about Mamdani even before his election win Tuesday night.  

"That is one of the reasons I endorsed his opponent," Suozzi said. "Those concerns remain."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

More from Politics