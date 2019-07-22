Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Supreme Court
Published

Trump to pay respects to late Justice John Paul Stevens

Associated Press
From left, retired Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, Ashley Kavanaugh, the wife of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Chief Justice John Roberts watch as the casket of late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is carried into the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, pool)

From left, retired Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, Ashley Kavanaugh, the wife of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Chief Justice John Roberts watch as the casket of late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is carried into the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, pool)

WASHINGTON-- President Donald Trump is going to pay his respects to the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.

Trump tweeted Monday morning, "Going with First Lady to pay our respects to Justice Stevens. Leaving now!"

Stevens retired from the court in 2010 and died last week in Florida at age 99. His body is in repose in the court's Great Hall.

Six of Stevens' former colleagues were at the court to pay their respects in a ceremony .

Stevens will be buried in a private ceremony Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery. The public can pay their respects to him until 8 p.m. EDT Monday.