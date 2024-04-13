Trump set to host rally in Biden's home state ahead of hush money trial

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in President Joe Biden's home state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, days before the former President is to sit for the start of his hush money trial in New York City.

The ex-president and 2024 White House presidential candidate is scheduled to speak at the Schnecksville Fire Hall in Lehigh County with plans to also attend a fundraiser in nearby Bucks County. This will be Trump's third visit to the state this year ahead of the 2024 elections in November.

Trump previously flipped Pennsylvania in 2016 but later lost the state to Biden in 2020, who was born in the northeast city of Scranton and often speaks about his Pennsylvania roots.

Biden is set to deliver remarks in Scranton on Tuesday on taxes, his campaign announced on Friday. His speech is scheduled a day after Tax Day on April 15, in the hopes that it will "drive home a simple question: ‘Do you think the tax code should work for rich people or for the middle class?’ The President has made it clear what he thinks the answer is, and so has Donald Trump."

On Friday, Trump said he would be testifying at his upcoming hush money trial in New York City during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. The former President appeared alongside Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Fla., who was in Palm Beach to roll out a legislative package aimed at bolstering election integrity.

The announcement came on the same day the judge overseeing the case rejected a last-ditch attempt from Trump's legal team to delay the trial.

"I'm testifying. I tell the truth. I mean, all I can do is tell the truth," Trump told reporters. "And the truth is, that there's no case."

Trump also called his trial a "scam" and a "witch hunt" when asked if he planned to testify.

The trial is connected to allegations that the former President falsified business records to cover up a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. It is the first trial of the election year, with Trump previously pleading not guilty to all counts.

