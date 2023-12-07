Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump seeks pause of federal election trial to challenge immunity ruling

Lawyers are seeking to freeze one of his federal trials while they appeal a ruling from the judge

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked for a pause while they challenge the ruling that he is not immune from prosecution in an effort to delay the federal trial relating to charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election. 

Trump's lawyers filed a notice of appeal Thursday, indicating that they will challenge U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s decision rejecting Trump’s bid to derail the case headed to trial in Washington, D.C., in March. 

The one-page filing was accompanied by a request from the Trump team to put the case on pause so the appeals court can take up the matter.

"The filing of President Trump’s notice of appeal has deprived this Court of jurisdiction over this case in its entirety pending resolution of the appeal," Trump’s lawyers wrote. "Therefore, a stay of all further proceedings is mandatory and automatic."

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump leaves the courtroom for a lunch break during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/File)

The case charges Trump with conspiring to overturn the will of voters in a desperate move to cling to power after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden. It is the first of four criminal cases Trump is facing that are scheduled to go to trial, though it is possible the appeal of the immunity issue could delay the case.

Trump's legal team is working to get the trial postponed until after the 2024 election is decided, or until after the Republican Party holds its nominating convention in July.

Trump’s lawyers have stated that he cannot face criminal charges because the actions spelled out in the indictment fell within his duties as president.

Trump and his family have denied any wrongdoing and have claimed that the former president has repeatedly said his assets were actually undervalued.

