Trump says daughter Ivanka would be 'dynamite' choice for UN ambassador to replace Nikki Haley

President Trump on Tuesday said his daughter Ivanka would be a "dynamite" choice to replace outgoing United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced her resignation earlier in the day.

"There's nothing to do with nepotism but the people that know, know that Ivanka would be dynamite," Trump said to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House just before a trip to Iowa. "But I'd be accused of nepotism. I think Ivanka would be incredible. I'd be accused of nepotism, if you can believe it ... even though I'm not sure there's anybody more competent in the world."

He then joked: "I think CNN would support her."

Ivanka currently serves as an assistant to the president, along with her husband Jared Kushner, who is also a top adviser. Although critics have suggested those arrangements already violate federal anti-nepotism laws, the positions are unpaid, and the Justice Department has said anti-nepotism rules do not apply to appointments in the White House.

The president added that former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell is "certainly a person I would consider" for the post, and said "we have actually many names. ... Nikki is going to help us with the choice. I've heard a lot of names."

He said rapper Kanye West, along with Jim Brown, will indeed be coming to the White House on Thursday, and called West a "terrific" and "smart" guy" who understands the progress his administration has made for African-Americans.

In the wide-ranging press scrum, Trump also seemingly criticized the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates three times this year. Presidents have typically refrained from appearing to compromise the Federal Reserve's independence, and economists have said the economy is strong enough, with low unemployment and a strong dollar, to justify the rate increases.

“I don’t like it,” the president said, referring to interest rate hikes. “I think we don’t have to go as fast. ... I like low interest rates."

Trump said Tuesday that he’ll name a successor for Haley in the next few weeks, amid widespread speculation over who could fill her shoes.

Haley surprised staff and lawmakers alike with her abrupt resignation announcement, saying it's time to step aside though she'll stay through the end of the year. Speaking alongside Haley in the Oval Office, the president did not give any hints to who would replace Haley at the U.N., but added there “are a number of people who would like to do it.”

Trump said he will most likely choose Haley’s successor “in the next two or three weeks – maybe sooner."

One name already being floated as a possible replacement for Haley, in addition to Ivanka and Powell, is U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell.

Grenell spent eight years serving as a U.S. spokesman and political appointee to the United Nations under the George W. Bush administration -- making him the longest-serving U.N. appointee in history. From that role, he is known to be close with Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton, a former U.N. ambassador.

Along with Grenell, Ivanka, and Powell, other names being floated to replace Haley include U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Hunstman and Acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Heather Nauert.

