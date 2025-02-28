Trump reveals who he believes left infamous bag of cocaine at White House

President Donald Trump believes former President Joe Biden or his son, Hunter Biden, left behind the infamous bag of cocaine at the White House in 2023, the 47th president revealed in a recent interview.

"So … who actually left the cocaine in the White House?" The Spectator's Ben Domenech asked Trump in an interview at the White House Thursday afternoon.

"Well, either Joe or Hunter," Trump responded. "Could be Joe, too."

The bag of cocaine was discovered July 2, 2023, in a storage locker near the entrance to the White House's West Wing. The Secret Service discovered the small bag of cocaine and launched an investigation, which turned up inconclusive for a suspect.

"That was such a terrible thing because, you know, those bins are very loaded up with … they’re not clean, and they have hundreds and even thousands of fingerprints," Trump said of the discovery. "And when they went to look at it, it was absolutely stone cold, wiped dry. You know that, right?"

Trump added that the lockers typically are covered with fingerprints, but that the locker containing the bag of cocaine "was wiped out with, with the strongest form of alcohol."

"By the way, and I have to tell you, I think I’m going to look into that because it was … bad stuff happened there," Trump added without elaborating.

The Biden family, including the former president and his son, Hunter Biden, were not staying at the White House when the cocaine was discovered. Instead, the family was staying at presidential retreat Camp David in Maryland.

Hunter Biden has a long and well-documented history with substance abuse, and he detailed his hourly need for crack cocaine in his 2021 memoir, "Beautiful Things." He has since gone through recovery efforts and has been sober since 2019, according to sworn testimony in federal court in 2023.

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was grilled about the cocaine when it was found but stressed the Biden family was not at the White House when it was discovered in a high-traffic area of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

"The Biden family was not here," Jean-Pierre said during a July 2023 press conference when pressed about the cocaine.

"They were not here. They were at Camp David," she said. "They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday or Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back on Tuesday. So, to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible, and I’ll just leave it there."

Shortly after the Secret Service announced it had discovered the cocaine, the agency announced it had closed its investigation and could not determine a suspect.

"There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area," the Secret Service said in a statement announcing an end to the investigation.

"Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered."

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden's office and Hunter Biden's legal team for comment on Trump's remarks but did not immediately receive a reply.