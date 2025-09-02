Trump demands definitive answer amid ongoing debate over COVID-19 vaccines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is now demanding a definitive answer on the controversy surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.

"It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW," he declared in a Monday Truth Social post.

"I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not??? They go off to the next 'hunt' and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work. They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!" he continued.

After COVID-19 pandemic erupted during Trump's first term in office, he presided over Operation Warp Speed, an effort to help accelerate the development and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines.

"I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as ‘BRILLIANT’ as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why???" he wrote in the post on Monday. "Thank you for your attention to this very important matter!"

In a post on X, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thanked the president for his "commitment to Gold Standard Science."

Sen. Bernie Sanders responded to Trump's comments by suggesting that Operation Warp Speed was a success.

"Mr. Trump: You were right about the success of Operation Warp Speed & the COVID vaccine when you said that it saved ‘tens of millions of lives.’ Vaccines have also helped eliminate polio, measles & smallpox. Don’t backtrack. Stick with the scientists, not conspiracy theorists," Sanders wrote on X.