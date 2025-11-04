Trump renominates Musk ally Jared Isaacman to lead NASA after earlier reversal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has nominated Elon Musk ally Jared Isaacman to serve as NASA administrator — after yanking his nomination for the role earlier in 2025.

Isaacman, a commercial astronaut and founder and CEO of payment processing company Shift4 Payments, originally was tapped for the post, but Trump rescinded his nomination in May amid tension between Trump and Musk.

"Jared’s passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era," Trump said in a social media post Tuesday.

Trump originally said when he revoked Isaacman's nomination for the position that the move came after "a thorough review of prior associations."

Furthermore, Trump said he would select a "new Nominee who will be Mission aligned, and put America First in Space."

Isaacman’s ties to Musk include being an investor in SpaceX, and leading two private spaceflight missions with SpaceX, including Inspiration4. The 2021 Inspiration4 mission marked the first time an all-civilian crew orbited Earth.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has been serving as the acting NASA administrator since July.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.