Trump renominates Musk ally Jared Isaacman to lead NASA after earlier reversal

Jared Isaacman's nomination was previously withdrawn in May following 'thorough review of associations,' according to Trump

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Space isn't going to remain the ‘exclusive domain’ of world governments anymore: Jared Isaacman Video

Space isn't going to remain the ‘exclusive domain’ of world governments anymore: Jared Isaacman

Billionaire Jared Isaacman, the first civilian to walk in space, tells 'Your World' about his historic trip.

President Donald Trump has nominated Elon Musk ally Jared Isaacman to serve as NASA administrator — after yanking his nomination for the role earlier in 2025. 

Isaacman, a commercial astronaut and founder and CEO of payment processing company Shift4 Payments, originally was tapped for the post, but Trump rescinded his nomination in May amid tension between Trump and Musk.

"Jared’s passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era," Trump said in a social media post Tuesday.

Trump originally said when he revoked Isaacman's nomination for the position that the move came after "a thorough review of prior associations."

NASA AT A CROSSROADS: TRUMP’S PLAN TO REFOCUS, EXPLORE AND BEAT CHINA

Inspiration4 mission commander Jared Isaacman, founder and chief executive officer of Shift4 Payments, stands for a portrait in front of the recovered first stage of a Falcon 9 rocket at Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) on February 2, 2021 in Hawthorne, California.

Jared Isaacman's all-civilian Inspiration4 mission sought to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through a donation-based sweepstakes to select a member of the crew. 

Furthermore, Trump said he would select a "new Nominee who will be Mission aligned, and put America First in Space."

Isaacman’s ties to Musk include being an investor in SpaceX, and leading two private spaceflight missions with SpaceX, including Inspiration4. The 2021 Inspiration4 mission marked the first time an all-civilian crew orbited Earth.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has been serving as the acting NASA administrator since July.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.

