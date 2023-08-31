Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case, waives arraignment

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges in his election interference case in Georgia on Thursday.

Trump chose to waive a formal arraignment appearance and instead pleaded not guilty in a court filing. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Trump and 18 others for allegedly attempting to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

A date for the Georgia trial has yet to be set, but Trump's lawyers have pushed to delay proceedings. Willis, however, has pushed to hold the trial as soon as this fall.

The Georgia case is one of four indictments against the former president, as he also faces charges in New York City, Florida and Washington, D.C.

