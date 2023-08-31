Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case, waives arraignment

Trump is battling DA Fani Willis over when his trial will begin

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges in his election interference case in Georgia on Thursday.

Trump chose to waive a formal arraignment appearance and instead pleaded not guilty in a court filing. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Trump and 18 others for allegedly attempting to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

A date for the Georgia trial has yet to be set, but Trump's lawyers have pushed to delay proceedings. Willis, however, has pushed to hold the trial as soon as this fall.

The Georgia case is one of four indictments against the former president, as he also faces charges in New York City, Florida and Washington, D.C.

FLASHBACK: RAMASWAMY'S ‘BOUGHT AND PAID FOR’ DEBATE ATTACK ECHOES SIMILAR LINE TRUMP WAS BOOED FOR IN 2016 

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump attends UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics