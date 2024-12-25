Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump Transition

Trump picks Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera for Panama ambassador

Trump said Kevin Marino Cabrera would promote the 'MAGA agenda' in Panama

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Fox Nation dives deep into Trump's Cabinet picks in new episodic series Video

Fox Nation dives deep into Trump's Cabinet picks in new episodic series

WARNING: Graphic footage. Fox News contributors give in-depth analysis on some of Trump's cabinet picks in a new 'Fox Nation' series.

President-elect Trump picked Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera to serve as ambassador to Panama.

Calling the Miami-Dade County Commissioner a "fierce fighter," Trump said that he would advance the "MAGA agenda" to the Central American country.

"Kevin is a fierce fighter for America First principles. As a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, and Vice Chairman of the International Trade Consortium, he has been instrumental in driving Economic growth, and fostering International partnerships," Trump wrote in the Wednesday announcement. "In 2020, Kevin did an incredible job as my Florida State Director and, this year, advanced our MAGA Agenda as a Member of the RNC Platform Committee."

"Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin - He will do a FANTASTIC job representing our Nation’s interests in Panama!" he said.

GET TO KNOW DONALD TRUMP'S CABINET: WHO HAS THE PRESIDENT-ELECT PICKED SO FAR?

Miami-Dade County Commission District 6 candidate Kevin Marino Cabrera smiling

Miami-Dade County Commission Kevin Marino Cabrera celebrates at Beat Culture Brewery in Miami after defeating Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.  (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The announcement came after Trump said that Panama was "a Country that is ripping us off on the Panama Canal, far beyond their wildest dreams."

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump also accused Chinese soldiers of illegally operating the canal and "always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in 'repair' money but will have absolutely nothing to say about 'anything.'"

Trump speaks behind a microphone wearing a blue suit, white shirt and red tie

President-elect Donald Trump picked Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera to serve as ambassador to Panama. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In a statement on X, Cabrera thanked Trump for the nomination.

HOW PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP COULD PULL OFF 'THE DEAL OF THE CENTURY' AS HE ENTERS OFFICE

"I’m humbled and honored by your nomination to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Panama," he wrote. "Let’s get to work!"

Trump signs street sign

President-elect Donald Trump was honored on Tuesday with a street renamed after him in Miami-Dade County, Florida.  (X/@KMCabreraFL)

Cabrera won his county election two years ago following an endorsement by Trump. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also served as the Florida state director for Trump’s 2020 campaign and was a member of the RNC Platform Committee.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics