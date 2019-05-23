Trump-Pelosi feud shows Dems have 'nothing,' look 'ridiculous': Mike Huckabee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump's recent back-and-forth is making Democrats "look ridiculous," according to Mike Huckabee.

Pelosi, D-Calif., is in a "real tough spot" but is getting bested by Trump in their disagreements, Huckabee asserted Thursday during an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

The Republican former governor of Arkansas told host Laura Ingraham that Trump is not allowing criticism from Pelosi to go without response.

TRUMP GOES AFTER PELOSI, HAS WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS CONFIRM HE WAS CALM AT MEETING

"He is not allowing her to go out there, call him a criminal, saying he is committing crimes by covering things up and then walk over to his house and look him in the eye and pretend that she wants to do some legislation. He is calling her out," Huckabee said.

"[President Trump] is not allowing [Nancy Pelosi] to go out there, call him a criminal, saying he is committing crimes by covering things up and then walk over to his house and look him in the eye and pretend that she wants to do some legislation. He is calling her out." — Mike Huckabee

Huckabee claimed Democrats "have nothing right now" and are frustrated that the Russia investigation did not go the way they wanted.

"Now they are a bunch of kids who are looking for Easter eggs on the Fourth of July. They just won't let this go. It's making them look more and more ridiculous," Huckabee charged.

Huckabee claimed Trump is not playing any "ridiculous D.C. semantics game" and instead is speaking bluntly to a leader of the opposing party.

"She's not the same person. She's lost it. … She is a mess," Trump said of Pelosi at a Thursday news conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president's remarks came after Pelosi appeared to suggest at her weekly media briefing that Trump's family should have a frank discussion with him about his temperament.

“I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country,” Pelosi said, adding she is praying for him and the nation.