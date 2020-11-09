Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump 'not backing down,' campaign manager says, urging staff to 'have patience' amid legal battles

Campaign has filed lawsuits in several battleground states where Biden led by a razor-thin margin

By Kristin Fisher, Brooke Singman | Fox News
What legal argument does President Trump’s team have regarding election issues?

Former deputy assistant attorney general Thomas Dupree tells ‘America’s Newsroom’ that the Trump campaign faces ‘the mother of all uphill legal battles’ and cannot win lawsuits by playing ‘small ball.’

The Trump campaign on Monday said President Trump is “not backing down,” as his team mounts legal battles in a number of key battleground states where President-elect Joe Biden led by a razor-thin margin.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien held an all-staff meeting at Trump campaign headquarters Monday morning.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN FILES LAWSUIT IN ARIZONA, ALLEGING MARICOPA COUNTY REJECTED BALLOTS BY IN-PERSON VOTERS

“He still is in this fight,” Stepien said, according to multiple people who were in the room. “There is a process.”

Stepien added: “Have patience.”

According to people in the room, Stepien thanked the Trump campaign staff for continuing to do their jobs, and gave them an update on legal challenges and recounts in key states.

President Trump gives two thumbs up to supporters as he departs after playing golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling Va., Sunday Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in states like Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

TRUMP WOULD CONCEDE, WORK ON PEACEFUL TRANSITION IF LEGAL FIGHT FALLS SHORT, SOURCES SAY, DESPITE TWEETS

The Fox News Decision Desk called the race for Biden on Saturday after results in Pennsylvania and Nevada put him above the 270 electoral vote threshold necessary to clinch victory in the Electoral College.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have attempted to calm the public, insisting that all votes will be counted no matter how long it takes. 

"It's time for America to unite. And to heal," Biden said in a statement after his win was declared. 

Despite the ongoing legal battles, sources close to Trump told Fox News he plans to graciously concede and commit to a peaceful transfer of power, if the campaign's legal challenges fail to open up a path for a second term.

