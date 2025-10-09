Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize over Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Senate candidate Rep Buddy Carter is tapping President Trump for the prize, which will be announced Friday

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Gaza Hamas chief declares end to war Video

Gaza Hamas chief declares end to war

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman joins 'America Reports' to discuss the end of the Israel-Hamas war and how both sides will move forward.

FIRST ON FOX: A House GOP lawmaker is tapping President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after he announced a landmark agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Fox News Digital that he would be introducing a resolution to nominate Trump for the honor.

The president announced the first phase of a peace agreement between the two sides on his Truth Social app on Wednesday evening, writing, "This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace."

ISRAEL-HAMAS PEACE DEAL REACHED SOON AFTER TRUMP SAYS IT’S ‘VERY CLOSE’ IN WHITE HOUSE NOTE PASS WITH RUBIO

Trump looks on during a Cabinet meeting

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Thursday ahead of a Cabinet meeting honoring Italian explorer Christopher Columbus. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The news was lauded by both Democrat and Republican officials.

"No one deserves the Nobel Peace Prize more than Donald J. Trump, the Peace President. In nine short months, he’s negotiated seven peace deals, not including the recent announcement of a historic agreement between Israel and Hamas to release the hostages and end hostilities," Carter told Fox News Digital.

FROM GRIEF TO GRATITUDE: TRUMP PRAISED AS ISRAELIS CELEBRATE HAMAS HOSTAGE DEAL IN TEL AVIV

Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia speaks at an event

Rep. Buddy Carter speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump at an event hosted by Vice President JD Vance on Aug. 21, 2025, in Peachtree City, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

"He has already saved countless lives, and the globe is forever indebted to him for his courageous pursuit of world peace."

The Nobel Prizes, awarded every year, are being announced this week. The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is expected to be announced Friday.

Fox News Digital was told that Carter, who is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, intends to move on a mechanism aimed at forcing a vote on his resolution if Trump does not win on Friday.

Trump addresses the United Nations

President Donald Trump speaks during the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, Sept. 23, 2025. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

The mechanism, known as a discharge petition, would require House leaders to hold a vote on a measure if the petition behind it garners a majority of signatures in the chamber — which would occur if all Republicans signed on.

Carter is one of several House Republicans to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize since he took office in January.

The last U.S. commander in chief to win a Nobel Peace Prize was President Barack Obama in 2009.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

