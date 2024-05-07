Expand / Collapse search
Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Abbott calls National Guard, Space Force proposal a 'power grab'

Abbott and other governors argue the proposal would weaken their authority and threaten operation readiness and efficiency

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott opposed a proposal that could shift members of the Air National Guard to roles in the Space Force without the consent of their respective governors.

In a letter to President Biden, Abbott, who has clashed with the commander in chief on a number of matters, said the proposal is an "intolerable threat" to the National Guard. 

"That proposal would give the Secretary of the Air Force unilateral authority to transfer Air National Guard units to the Space Force — without first obtaining gubernatorial consent," Abbott wrote in the May 3 letter. 

Photo of Joe Biden, Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, is urging President Biden to halt a proposal that would transfer Air National Guard members to support the Space Force with the consent of governors.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images  |  USA Today Network via Reuters Connect )

On Monday, he called it a "power grab."

The Republican governor argued the measure would sideline governors as the commanders in chief of the National Guard in each state and U.S. territory.

"By departing from this sensible arrangement, and allowing the Secretaries to dismantle National Guard units on a whim, Legislative Proposal 480 would set a dangerous precedent," he added. "Members of the Texas National Guard must always stand ready to respond to natural disasters, civil disturbances, and cartel activity that threaten our way of life."

Texas National Guard stops migrants at border

Members of the Texas National Guard at the southern border as migrants look on. (James Breeden for New York Post)

In April, Abbott and dozens of other governors wrote Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calling for the discontinuation of LP480. 

They argued it would weaken or limit their authority and threaten readiness and the efficiency of National Guard units.  

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

