Trump rips media coverage of West Point ramp walk at Tulsa rally

In response to the media speculating about his health after an appearance at the West Point commencement ceremony this week, President Trump proceeded to break down the different elements of the afternoon during his first campaign rally in months on Saturday in Tulsa, Okla.

“These people are sick, the fake news,” Trump said referring to different reports suggesting the president may have been unwell and referencing his age.

Trump, 74, explained that he was hot and exhausted after saluting “600 cadets,” adding he found himself in a precarious situation due to the fact that he was wearing leather-bottomed shoes and it was a long and steep ramp leading off the stage.

REPORTERS SPECULATE ABOUT TRUMP'S HEALTH AFTER HIS SLOW WALK DOWN RAMP AT WEST POINT COMMENCEMENT

Trump also said that the reason he appeared to have difficulty lifting his arm to drink water was because he “just saluted 600 times.”

Trump proceeded to show the crowd at his rally that he was capable of drinking from a glass of water, before throwing the glass to the ground as the crowd cheered.

“General, there is no way I can make it down that ramp without falling on my a--... I have no railing,” Trump also told the crowd, referring to his walk down the ramp.

Trump also said he didn’t want a slow-motion replay of a potential tumble, referencing footage of President Gerald Ford slipping on the last few steps of Air Force One, or when President George H. W. Bush got sick and fainted in Japan.

“I can’t fall with the fake news watching,” Trump said.

“It turned out to be worst than anything,” Trump added. “It would have been better if I fell and slid down the damn ramp.”

Trump proceeded to describe how he inched his way down the ramp and then the “fake news media” cut it off before showing him running the rest of the way. “I took these little steps, I ran down the last 10, and by the way their tape, take a look, in almost every instance it ends just before I run.”

Trump then referred to a conversation he had with the First Lady Melania Trump who reportedly informed him he was trending on Twitter, and that some suspected he may have Parkinson’s disease.

“I’ll tell you if there’s something wrong with me,” Trump said before adding: “I’ll tell you what, there’s something wrong with [Joe] Biden -- that I can tell.”