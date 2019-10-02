Trump-Kim autographed pic can be yours for $24G

Some silver scribbling has turned what would be a stock photo of Kim Jong-un and President Trump into gold, a memorabilia dealer claims.

The seemingly routine snapshot, taken by a British journalist covering the historic June 2018 US and North Korea summit in Singapore, became a $24,000 piece of history when the photog got both politicians to put their John Hancocks on it, dealer Gary Zimet of Moments in Time told The Post.

“This is the only known autograph of Kim that has ever been for sale — he’s a legendary rarity,” said Zimet, a longtime California memorabilia seller.

TRUMP SAYS THIRD SUMMIT WITH KIM JONG UN 'COULD HAPPEN SOON' AMID STALLED NUCLEAR TALKS

And while “signed photos are a dime a dozen . . . to have both Trump and Kim on the same one is iconic,’’ he said.

Zimet said he is “1,000%” sure the autographs are legit, saying they are a “dead-on match” to ones from both leaders that he examined during the authentication process.

Printed on 8-inch-by-10-inch glossy Tura photo paper, the image shows the leaders shaking hands, with Trump putting his mitt on his counterpart’s shoulder. Trump’s recognizable, EKG-like autograph and Kim’s lesser-known signature are reputedly etched on their dark suits in silver marker.

The reclusive dictator isn’t known for being generous with his autograph. Meanwhile, Trump is notorious for putting his name on everything from buildings to a CD of Elton John’s classic “Rocket Man” that he once sent to Kim.

Trump has referred to the North Korean leader as “Little Rocket Man’’ amid disputes over the country’s missile launches.

Zimet, a dealer of 40-years, said he obtained the signed photo Tuesday from a friend of his who is also pals with the journalist who took the shot.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

“I knew I had to have it, and when I go after something, I either get it or people tell me, ‘F- -k you.’ But fortunately, I got it,” Zimet said.

The photo will go up on Zimet’s website, Momentsintime.com, on Wednesday as part of a first-come, first-served sale, he said.

The price tag is based on “experience and the incredible rarity of Kim’s signature,” Zimet said.

He said he expects the piece to have a “broad” appeal but to be especially meaningful to any serious collector of memorabilia from US presidents or other world leaders.