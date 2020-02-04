Trump takes on ‘radical left’ in defiant and dramatic State of the Union address

President Trump unexpectedly went on the offensive against socialism and left-wing policies during his third State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night, arguing that Democrats "want to take away your healthcare, take away your doctor, and abolish private insurance entirely" -- in part as a "lure" to draw in illegal immigrants who will reliably vote for more Democrats.

Trump's aggressive approach came after he touted what he called the "blue-collar boom" in the country -- and minutes after he seemingly snubbed a handshake offer from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as Republican lawmakers chanted, "Four more years!"

"As we work to improve Americans' healthcare, there are those who want to take away your healthcare, take away your doctor, and abolish private insurance entirely," Trump said. "One hundred thirty-two lawmakers in this room have endorsed legislation to impose a socialist takeover of our healthcare system, wiping out the private health insurance plans of 180 million Americans. To those watching at home tonight, I want you to know: We will never let socialism destroy American healthcare."

He added: "Over 130 legislators in this chamber have endorsed legislation that would bankrupt our Nation by providing free taxpayer-funded healthcare to millions of illegal aliens, forcing taxpayers to subsidize free care for anyone in the world who unlawfully crosses our borders. These proposals would raid the Medicare benefits our seniors depend on, while acting as a powerful lure for illegal immigration.

"This is what is happening in California and other States -- their systems are totally out of control, costing taxpayers vast and unaffordable amounts of money," Trump continued. "If forcing American taxpayers to provide unlimited free healthcare to illegal aliens sounds fair to you, then stand with the radical left. But if you believe that we should defend American patients and American seniors, then stand with me and pass legislation to prohibit free Government healthcare for illegal aliens!"

Drawing some audible murmurs of disapproval from Democrats in the chamber, Trump repeatedly took aim at the Obama administration's economic and foreign policies.

"If we had not reversed the failed economic policies of the previous administration, the world would not now be witness to America's great economic success," Trump said. "Under the last administration, more than 10 million people were added to the food stamp rolls. Under my administration, 7 million Americans have come off of food stamps, and 10 million people have been lifted off of welfare."

"Socialism destroys nations. But always remember, freedom unifies the soul." — President Trump

As he did during the 2019 State of the Union, Trump again directly condemned socialism -- and introduced a high-profile guest from embattled Venezuela.

"Joining us in the gallery is the true and legitimate President of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó," Trump said. "Mr. President, please take this message back to your homeland. All Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom! Socialism destroys nations. But always remember, freedom unifies the soul."

'Blue-collar boom'

"The state of our union is stronger than ever before,' Trump declared early on to applause, as most Democrats -- including those who have recently sought to have the president removed from office -- remained seated, stone-faced and apparently dejected.

"Since my election, the net worth of the bottom half of wage-earners has increased by 47 percent -- 3 times faster than the increase for the top 1 percent," Trump said. "After decades of flat and falling incomes, wages are rising fast -- and, wonderfully, they are rising fastest for low-income workers, who have seen a 16 percent pay-increase since my election. This is a blue-collar boom."

As he often does during his campaign rallies, the president went line-by-line through unemployment statistics, drawing some applause from even Democrats in the chamber.

"The unemployment rates for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, and Asian-Americans have reached the lowest levels in history," Trump said. African-American youth unemployment has reached an all-time low. African-American poverty has declined to the lowest rate ever recorded. The unemployment rate for women reached the lowest level in almost 70 years -- and last year, women filled 72 percent of all new jobs added.

"The veterans' unemployment rate dropped to a record low," he continued. "The unemployment rate for disabled Americans has reached an all-time low. Workers without a high school diploma have achieved the lowest unemployment rate recorded in United States history. A record number of young Americans are now employed."

The new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Trump said, would only accelerate job growth.

"One of the single biggest promises I made to the American people was to replace the disastrous NAFTA trade deal," Trump said. "In fact, unfair trade is perhaps the single biggest reason that I decided to run for President. Following NAFTA's adoption, our Nation lost one in four manufacturing jobs. Many politicians came and went, pledging to change or replace NAFTA -- only to do absolutely nothing. But unlike so many who came before me, I keep my promises. Six days ago, I replaced NAFTA and signed the brand new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) into law."

The USMCA, Trump maintained, "will create nearly 100,000 new high-paying American auto jobs, and massively boost exports for our farmers, ranchers, and factory workers. It will also bring trade with Mexico and Canada to a much higher degree, but also to a much greater level of fairness and reciprocity. This is the first major trade deal in many years to earn the strong backing of America's labor unions."

Honored guests

After touting his criminal-justice reform bill, Trump pushed Congress to build what he called an "an inclusive society" by "making sure that every young American gets a great education and the opportunity to achieve the American Dream."

"To rescue these students, 18 States have created school choice in the form of Opportunity Scholarships," Trump said. "The programs are so popular, that tens of thousands of students remain on waiting lists. One of those students is Janiyah Davis, a fourth grader from Philadelphia. Janiyah's mom Stephanie is a single parent. She would do anything to give her daughter a better future. But last year, that future was put further out of reach when Pennsylvania's Governor vetoed legislation to expand school choice for 50,000 children.

"Janiyah and Stephanie are in the gallery this evening," Trump said. "But there is more to their story. Janiyah, I am pleased to inform you that your long wait is over. I can proudly announce tonight that an Opportunity Scholarship has become available, it is going to you, and you will soon be heading to the school of your choice! Now, I call on the Congress to give 1 million American children the same opportunity Janiyah has just received. Pass the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act -- because no parent should be forced to send their child to a failing government school."

Pelosi remained stoic, apparently reading from a copy of Trump's speech, as other lawmakers cheered.

"Opportunity Zones are helping Americans like Army Veteran Tony Rankins from Cincinnati, Ohio," Trump remarked at one point, bringing Sinema to her feet. "After struggling with drug addiction, Tony lost his job, his house, and his family -- he was homeless. But then Tony found a construction company that invests in Opportunity Zones. He is now a top tradesman, drug-free, reunited with his family, and he is here tonight. Tony: Keep up the great work."

However, some prominent Democrats, including Reps. Maxine Waters and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, were not in attendance, saying they were doing so out of protest.

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh arrived on Capitol Hill for the address at around 8:30 p.m. ET. Fox News reported earlier in the day that Limbaugh, who announced on Monday he is battling advanced lung cancer, will soon receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution dictates that the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information on the State of the Union.” George Washington delivered the first such speech to Congress.

But Thomas Jefferson halted the practice, instead submitting a missive to Congress. It would be more than a century until President Woodrow Wilson rekindled the process of giving a speech to Congress.

The designated survivor not in attendance at the Capitol was Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, Fox News has learned.

Fox News' Chad Pergram, Marisa Schultz, and Matt Leach contributed to this report.