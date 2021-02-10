Trump in a 'great mood' as arguments open in Senate impeachment trial: Jason Miller

Former President Donald Trump is "in a great mood" as House Democrats present their opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial, the former president's senior adviser Jason Miller told ""America Reports" Wednesday.

"Hey Jason, real quick, just before we let you go here, you said you just talked to the president. What is his state of mind right now?" co-host John Roberts asked Miller.

"The president was in a great mood," Miller responded. "I mean, first of all, he’s in [West Palm Beach, Fla.] which is a little nicer and warmer than it is in Washington or up in New York and, so, I am a little bit jealous of that. But, otherwise, it was a quick conversation because I had to join Fox News."

Meanwhile, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows accused House impeachment managers of "conveniently" leaving out a line from Trump’s speech before the riot began, in which he told supporters to "peacefully and patriotically" make their voices heard.

"There’s one line from President Trump’s January 6th speech that Democrats keep conveniently leaving out," Meadows wrote on Twitter. "'Peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.'"

Democrats have based much of their case on video clips of rioters beating and berating police officers and forcing their way into the Capitol. Some of the clips have been arranged around snippets of Trump’s speech, focusing on his entreaty to supporters to "fight like hell" against the certification of election results.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., led the opening arguments against Trump, accusing him of inciting a crowd that went on to storm the Capitol -- leaving five people dead.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.