Trump, in post-impeachment hearing press conference, vows new Ukraine transcript release

President Trump tore into House Democrats' ongoing impeachment inquiry during a press conference on Wednesday with Turkey’s leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, decrying the "witch hunt" and saying he hadn't watched "for one minute."

Asked about ambassador Bill Taylor's testimony about an alleged phone call between the president and European Union envoy Gordon Sondland, Trump said: "I know nothing about that -- first time I've heard it."

Taylor testified that member of his staff heard Sondland on the phone with Trump asking about Ukraine investigations. Sondland, Taylor testified, allegedly replied that Ukrainians were ready to move forward.

The president continued: "The one thing I've seen that Sondland said, he did speak to me for a brief moment, he did speak to me for a brief moment -- [he testified previously that] I said, no 'quid pro quo,' under any circumstances. And that's true. In any event, it's more second-hand information. ... The only thing, and I guess Sondland has stayed with his testimony, that there was no quid-pro-quo, pure and simple."

Separately, Trump vowed to go on the offensive this week. "This is a sham, and shouldn't be allowed -- it was a situation that as caused by people who couldn't have allowed it to happen. I want to find out who's the whistleblower," the president said, noting that the whistleblower's information wasn't accurate. "I'm going to be releasing, I think on Thursday, [another] transcript, which actually was the first of the two."

Trump added that Democrats' witnesses during the impeachment hearings had produced "all third-hand information" and unreliable hearsay. "This statement that I made, the whole call that I made with the president of Ukraine, was a perfect one. ... I'd much rather focus on peace in the Middle East."

Despite a BBC report that Erdogan had recently thrown a letter from Trump in the trash, Erdogan began by telling reporters Trump was a "good friend." He announced that within six months to two years, Turkey could repatriate about 1 million refugees now in Turkey into a safe zone established in northern Syria, as dozens of Kurds and their supporters waved Kurdish and American flags outside the White House in protest.

The press conference came after the two leaders met in the White House, and following a meeting with five GOP senators, including Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham. Erdogan and Trump had a difficult agenda for their talks: Turkey's decision to buy a Russian air defense system despite Turkey’s membership in NATO and its incursion into neighboring Syria to attack Kurdish forces that have fought with the U.S. against the Islamic State group.

Despite those disputes, Trump said the two countries were poised to increase U.S. goods and services trade with Turkey, which totaled about $24 billion in 2017.

Sitting in the Oval Office with Erdogan, Trump said he was too busy to watch the televised impeachment hearing on the inquiry, which he called a “hoax.”

Trump defended his decision to invite Erdogan despite Turkey’s widely denounced advance into Syria. He said that he and Turkey’s president have been “very good friends” for a long time and understand each other’s country.

“We’re going to be expanding,” Trump said. “We think we can bring trade up very quickly to about $100 billion between our countries.”

The president was "pleased" that Turkey was increasing spending on its own defense, and noted that other NATO allies have been lagging behind.

"I know that the ceasefire, while complicated, is moving forward -- and moving forward at a very rapid clip," Trump said. He went on to say that Turkey's acquisition of advanced Russian military equipment presents "serious challenges," however.

Republican lawmakers have pressed Turkey’s president about why Turkey bought the S-400 Russian air defense missile system despite Turkey’s membership in NATO. The U.S. and fellow NATO nations say the S-400 would aid Russian intelligence and compromise a U.S.-led fighter jet program.

The U.S. has since kicked Erdogan out of a multinational program producing components of America's high-tech F-35 fighter jet. In response, Erdogan attended an annual Russian air show this summer in Moscow and expressed interest in buying the latest Russian Su-35 fighter jets.

"We have a lot of trade with Turkey, but it could be many times higher ... We intend to bring it up to about $100B, which would be about four times what it is now," Trump said.

Trump said Turkey has been helping the U.S. "a lot" in fighting ISIS.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, two Democrats introduced legislation denouncing Turkey's targeting of journalists, political opponents, dissidents, minorities and others. They said the Turkish government had imprisoned more than 80,000 Turkish citizens, closed more than 1,500 nongovernmental organizations on terrorism-related grounds and dismissed or suspended more than 130,000 civil servants from their jobs.

In October, Trump moved U.S. forces out of the way of invading Turkish troops, a decision that critics said amounted to abandoning America's Kurdish allies to be attacked, but that Trump defended as an important end to an otherwise "endless" military engagement in the Middle East.

Trump administration officials have said Trump told Turkey not to invade Syria. But when Erdogan insisted, they say, Trump decided to move 28 Green Berets operating on the Turkey-Syria border so they wouldn't be caught in a crossfire between Turkish-backed forces and the Kurds.

"I think a tremendous amount of progress is being made," Trump said.

Fox News' Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.