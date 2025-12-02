Trump highlights comments by 'Obama sycophant' Eric Holder, continues pressing Senate GOP to nix filibuster

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is continuing to advocate for the Senate GOP to nix the filibuster.

In a Monday Truth Social post, the president shared a video featuring clips of former Attorney General Eric Holder, who opined that if Democrats win a "trifecta" in the 2028 elections, the prospect of expanding the Supreme Court should be under consideration.

Holder made the comment while speaking with Ben Meiselas, co-founder of MeidasTouch, which posted the video last month.

In the Monday Truth Social post, Trump referred to Holder, who served under Democratic President Barack Obama, as an "Obama sycophant" and said that "Eric Holder (known as ‘FAST AND FURIOUS’) just gave a Speech where he emphatically stated, above all else, that Democrats will PACK the Supreme Court of the United States if they get the chance. The word is, he wants 21 Radical Left Activist Judges, not being satisfied with the heretofore 15 that they were seeking."

Trump suggested that eliminating the filibuster would enable Republicans to win in 2026 midterm elections and the 2028 White House contest.

"It will be 21, they will destroy our Constitution, and there’s not a thing that the Republicans can do about it unless we TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, which will lead to an easy WIN of the Midterms, and an even easier WIN in the Presidential Election of 2028," he asserted.

"Why would the Republicans even think about giving them this opportunity? The American People don’t want gridlock, they want their Leaders to GET THINGS DONE — TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, AND HAVE THE MOST SUCCESSFUL FOUR YEARS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY, BY FAR, WITH NOT EVEN THE HINT OF A SHUTDOWN OF OUR GREAT NATION ON JANUARY 30TH!" Trump declared in the post.