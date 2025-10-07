Former Attorney General Eric Holder calls on Democrats to focus on Supreme Court expansion, term limits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Tuesday during a podcast interview that the Democratic Party platform should focus on expanding the Supreme Court.

"At Our Table" host and former Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison asked Holder if Supreme Court reform should be part of the 2028 Democratic platform.

"I think the Supreme Court has to be reformed, potentially, you know, expanded. We cannot simply allow this court to continue to do that which it has done. They don’t focus on precedent, they focus on personnel. And by that, I mean, you know, they think, 'Alright, we've got six votes and we can now do things that are inconsistent with precedent, long-term precedents that have been put in place,' to the detriment of our democracy, to the detriment of fairness — and that means political fairness as well as economic fairness. And, so I think, yeah, that should be a part of whoever runs for president — Supreme Court reform," Holder said.

He also argued that, at minimum, Democrats should support term limits for Supreme Court justices.

RISING DEMOCRATIC STAR WES MOORE SAYS PARTY 'JUST GAVE UP' ON CERTAIN PARTS OF USA IN 2024 CAMPAIGN

"In my book that I wrote, I said that term limits of 18 years is enough. People shouldn't be on the Supreme Court for 30, 40 years, become disconnected from the country that they're supposed to serve. Eighteen years is enough for anybody to serve on the Supreme Court, and that has huge support by Republicans, by Democrats, by independents. And so I think at a minimum, that should be a part of any Democratic Party platform," Holder said.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said in October 2024 that she supported some form of Supreme Court reform.

"There is no question that the American people increasingly are losing confidence in the Supreme Court and, in large part, because of the behavior of certain members of that court and because of certain rulings, including the Dobbs decision and taking away a precedent that had been in place for 50 years, protecting a woman's right to make decisions about her own body," she said during a campaign town hall.

"So, I do believe that there should be some kind of reform of the court, and we can study what that actually looks like," Harris added.

TRUMP'S PRESIDENCY FACES CRUCIAL TESTS AS SUPREME COURT BEGINS PIVOTAL TERM

Democratic strategist James Carville said in August that expanding the Supreme Court should be part of the party’s agenda if Democrats regain power.

"They are just going to have to unilaterally add Puerto Rico and District of Columbia states," Carville said during his podcast, "Politics War Room."

"They're going to have to do it. They're just going to have to do it. And they may have to expand the [Supreme Court] to 13 members," he added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Holder also discussed his role in vetting potential vice presidential picks for Harris. The former vice president revealed in her 2025 memoir, "107 Days," that former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had been her first choice but ultimately decided he was too big a "risk."

"Well, you know, it's interesting that I've seen her on TV say that Secretary Buttigieg was her first choice," Holder said. "I deliberately made the decision to not ask her where she was going so that we wouldn't be influenced by that. We came up with a list of, I think, maybe 10, 12 people without any sense of where she wanted to go. I'm not revealing anything by saying that Secretary Buttigieg was one of the people who we vetted, but so I didn't know," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Holder said he understood Harris' political calculation in not choosing Buttigieg, but also said picking the former transportation secretary might have been seen as an "unbelievably bold move" that showed courage.