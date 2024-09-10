Trump flips 'I'm talking' script from 2020 debate against Kamala Harris during presidential debate showdown

Former President Trump brought up one of Vice President Kamala Harris' most memorable debate lines Tuesday night when he told her to "wait a minute" and said "I'm talking now" during a debate exchange.

"She gave up at least 12 and probably 14 or 15 different policies, like she was big on defund the police," Trump said before it appeared VP Harris attempted to say something.

"Wait a minute, I'm talking now," Trump shot back. "If you don't mind, please. Does that sound familiar?"

Trump was referencing a debate moment between VP candidates Harris and Mike Pence when she told Pence "I’m speaking" during a 2020 vice presidential debate when he was attempting to talk over her.

At the time, critics of Harris suggested the quote was an attempt to create a viral moment.

The Harris and Trump campaigns went back and forth in the weeks leading up to the debate about whether the microphones should be muted for the candidate not speaking during the debate. Ultimately, the decision was made to mute the mics.

The moment was noticed by conservatives on social media, including commentator Dana Loesch who remarked on X, "Good quip."

"She went out in Minnesota and wanted to let criminals that killed people that burned down Minneapolis," Trump said immediately after asking Harris to let him finish speaking. "She went out and raised money to get them out of jail. She did things that nobody would ever think of. Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison."

Trump is maintaining his lead nationally, seemingly shrugging off a burst of enthusiasm for Democrats after Harris entered the race, according to recent polling.

Trump garnered the support of 48% of likely voters, compared to 47% who indicated support for Harris, according to the latest results of a New York Times/Siena poll released Sunday.

