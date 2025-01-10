Expand / Collapse search
Trump Transition

Trump fills latest Cabinet spots as Jan. 20 inauguration nears

Trump continues to round out his top picks for his Cabinet

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
President-elect Trump announced his latest picks to join the growing number of Cabinet choices as his Jan. 20th inauguration nears. 

Trump, in a Friday evening announcement, said that Bill Briggs would serve as the next Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. If confirmed, Briggs will serve alongside Trump's pick for SBA Administrator, Kelly Loeffler.

"Bill is a successful businessman who served in my First Term as the Acting Associate Administrator in the Office of Capital Access at SBA," he said. "During his tenure, Bill helped oversee our Historic Paycheck Protection Program that saved many of our Small Businesses, and millions of jobs."

TRUMP NAMES LATEST WHITE HOUSE STAFF PICKS AS JAN. 20 INAUGURATION APPROACHES

Donald Trump and JD Vance

Republican Presidential candidate, former U.S. president, Donald Trump, left, poses for photos with Republican Vice Presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, (R-OH), before making remarks to a crowd during an event on August 21, 2024 in Asheboro, North Carolina at the North Carolina Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame.  (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

The president-elect also announced Ed Russo as his pick for the Environmental Advisory Task Force.

"I am pleased to announce that Ed Russo, an Environmental Expert, will lead our Environmental Advisory Task Force, which will advise my Administration on initiatives to create great jobs and protect our natural resources, by following my policy of CLEAN AIR and CLEAN WATER," he said. "Together, we will achieve American Energy DOMINANCE, rebuild our Economy, and DRILL, BABY, DRILL."

Trump mar-a-lago

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The nominations come as Trump continues to round out picks for his Cabinet as Jan. 20 nears.

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate will soon begin holding hearings for Trump's Cabinet nominees.

Republicans will control the Senate with 53 seats to the Democrats' 47 once Senator-elect Jim Justice of West Virginia is sworn in later in January and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appoints a senator to fill Vice President-elect Vance’s seat. 

