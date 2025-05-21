Trump distances himself from Russia–Ukraine conflict: 'Not our people, not our soldiers'

President Donald Trump appeared to distance the U.S. from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine — just two days after speaking over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump, who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Monday after speaking to Putin, told reporters Wednesday that the conflict didn’t involve the U.S., despite the fact that the U.S. has adopted the role of mediator between the two countries since Trump came into the White House in January.

"It's not our people, it's not our soldiers … it's Ukraine and it's Russia," Trump said in the Oval Office Wednesday while hosting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Trump also mentioned speaking with Zelenskyy while the Ukrainian president was traveling to South Africa. Zelenskyy visited Ramaphosa in April, but cut his trip short amid attacks from Russia against Kyiv.

"I called Zelensky and they said, he's in South Africa. I said, what the hell is he doing in South Africa?" Trump said.

Ramaphosa responded that Zelenskyy was talking with South Africa speaking with him about securing peace.

"He's trying to make peace," he said.

Trump also said Wednesday he believed he "made a lot of progress" with Putin in his Monday call, during which both countries ultimately agreed to a ceasefire and to advance peace talks. However, Trump also indicated that both Moscow and Kyiv would need to take the lead on future talks.

"The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know the details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of," Trump said in a Monday post on Truth Social.

Trump and other members of his administration have signaled in recent weeks that the U.S. is willing to step aside from peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. For example, Vice President JD Vance said Monday that the discussions between the two had reached a bit of an "impasse" and that the U.S. was "more than willing" to step aside from the talks.

"There is fundamental mistrust between Russia and the West. It's one of the things the president thinks is, frankly, stupid," Vance told reporters Monday. "That we should be able to move beyond. The mistakes that have been made in the past, but ... That takes two to tango."

"I know the president's willing to do that, but if Russia's not willing to that then we're eventually just going to have to say... This is not our war," Vance said. "It's Joe Biden's war, it's Vladimir Putin's war. It's not our war. We're going to try to end it, but if we can't end it we're eventually going to say, you know what? That was worth a try, but we're not doing it anymore."

