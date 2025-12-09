Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court

Trump dismisses calls for Alito, Thomas to step down from Supreme Court, calling them ‘fantastic'

Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas are the two oldest Supreme Court justices

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Supreme Court hears case on presidential powers over agency member removal Video

Supreme Court hears case on presidential powers over agency member removal

Fox News chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream breaks down how the U.S. Supreme Court is considering the extent of presidential power to fire members of independent federal agencies like the Federal Trade Commission on 'Special Report.'

President Donald Trump pushed back on calls for Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas to step down, calling them both "fantastic."

Trump made the remark to Politico this week as the outlet reported that some members of the Republican Party are hoping the court's two oldest conservatives consider stepping down before the midterm elections. That would enable Trump to nominate conservatives to take their place while the Republican Party is still guaranteed control of the Senate.

"I hope they stay," Trump said, adding, "'Cause I think they’re fantastic."

Alito, 75, has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court anytime soon, a source close to the justice told The Wall Street Journal in November 2024 after Trump was elected.

SCOTUS POISED TO SIDE WITH TRUMP ON FTC FIRING – A SHOWDOWN THAT COULD TOPPLE 90-YEAR PRECEDENT

Donald Trump, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito

President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, center, and Samuel Alito, right. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool/AFP via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Despite what some people may think, this is a man who has never thought about this job from a political perspective," a person close to Alito said to the newspaper.

"The idea that he’s going to retire for political considerations is not consistent with who he is," this person added. 

Alito was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2006 by President George W. Bush.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST 'SCARED' OVER SOTOMAYOR RESPONSE ON TRUMP POTENTIALLY SEEKING A THIRD TERM

Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh at Trump inauguration

Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh share a laugh while waiting for their opportunity to leave the stage at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Chip Somodevilla/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Thomas is 77 years old. He was appointed to the court by President George H.W. Bush in 1991.

Sonia Sotomayor, appointed by President Obama in 2009, is 71. 

In 2022, a handful of House Democrats demanded that Thomas step down or be impeached because he would not recuse himself from cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Supreme Court Justices

U.S. Supreme Court: Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Investigators on the Jan. 6 select committee revealed that the justice's wife, Ginni Thomas, sent text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to challenge Donald Trump's 2020 election loss.

Fox News Digital's Breanne Deppisch and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

