Trump dismisses calls for Alito, Thomas to step down from Supreme Court, calling them ‘fantastic'

President Donald Trump pushed back on calls for Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas to step down, calling them both "fantastic."

Trump made the remark to Politico this week as the outlet reported that some members of the Republican Party are hoping the court's two oldest conservatives consider stepping down before the midterm elections. That would enable Trump to nominate conservatives to take their place while the Republican Party is still guaranteed control of the Senate.

"I hope they stay," Trump said, adding, "'Cause I think they’re fantastic."

Alito, 75, has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court anytime soon, a source close to the justice told The Wall Street Journal in November 2024 after Trump was elected.

"Despite what some people may think, this is a man who has never thought about this job from a political perspective," a person close to Alito said to the newspaper.

"The idea that he’s going to retire for political considerations is not consistent with who he is," this person added.

Alito was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2006 by President George W. Bush.

Thomas is 77 years old. He was appointed to the court by President George H.W. Bush in 1991.

Sonia Sotomayor, appointed by President Obama in 2009, is 71.

In 2022, a handful of House Democrats demanded that Thomas step down or be impeached because he would not recuse himself from cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Investigators on the Jan. 6 select committee revealed that the justice's wife, Ginni Thomas, sent text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to challenge Donald Trump's 2020 election loss.

