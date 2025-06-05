Trump 'disappointed' with Musk criticism of 'big, beautiful bill,' saying it's related to EV incentive cuts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said he’s ‘very disappointed’ with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, days after Musk’s official departure from spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In recent days, Musk has been very critical of Trump’s massive tax and spending package dubbed the "big, beautiful, bill," labeling the measure a "disgusting abomination" due to the fact it ramps up the federal deficit.

"I've always liked Elon… you saw the words he had for me, and he hasn't said anything about me… I'd rather have him criticize me than the bill, because the bill is incredible," Trump told reporters on Thursday in the Oval Office with a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. "It's the biggest cut in the history of our country."

Trump said that Musk’s opposition to the bill stems from the fact it nixes an electric vehicle tax credit that benefits companies like Tesla. But Trump said that provision has always been part of the measure.

"I'm very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here better than you people," Trump said in the Oval Office. "He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out that we're going to have to cut the EV mandate, because that's billions and billions of dollars, and it really is unfair."

Meanwhile, Musk immediately responded on X to Trump's statements, urging for the bill to remove the "disgusting pork" included in the measure. He also said it was "false" that he was ever shown the measure "even once."

"Whatever. Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill," Musk said in a post on X. "In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that both big and beautiful. Everyone knows this! Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill. Slim and beautiful is the way."

Musk has issued a slew of criticism against the measure, which was passed by the House in May, and has argued that it undercuts the work he has done with DOGE to eliminate government waste, fraud, and abuse.

DOGE originally was tasked with cutting $2 trillion from the federal government's budget through efforts to slash spending, government programs and the federal workforce.

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," Musk said Tuesday in a post on X. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

In response to Musk's initial comments about the spending measure, the White House said that Trump was aware of Musk's position, and said that it didn't influence Trump at all.

"Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday.

"It doesn't change the president's opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill and he's sticking to it," she said.