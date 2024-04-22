Opening statements to begin in Trump trial as case enters week two

Judge Juan Merchan imposed a gag order on former President Trump, due to his "prior extrajudicial statements." Merchan said they established "a sufficient risk to the administration of justice."

Merchan ordered that Trump cannot make or direct others to make public statements about witnesses concerning their potential participation or about counsel in the case – other than District Attorney Alvin Bragg – or about court staff, DA staff or family members of staff.

Merchan also ordered that Trump cannot make or direct others to make public statements about any prospective juror or chosen juror.

Last week, Bragg filed a motion alleging that Trump had violated that gag order three times by posting about possible witnesses on social media. Bragg is urging the judge to hold Trump in contempt and fine him $1,000 per violation.

By Thursday, Bragg had said that Trump has now allegedly violated the gag order seven times. Bragg has urged the judge to warn the former president that future violations could not only result in additional fines, but possible jail time of up to 30 days.

The judge is expected to rule on Bragg’s motion this week.