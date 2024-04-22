Opening statements to begin in Trump trial as case enters week two
Former President Trump's hush money payments trial entered its second week on Monday as lawyers on both sides prepared to deliver their opening statements. The court concluded its jury selection process over the course of four days last week.
Judge Juan Merchan imposed a gag order on former President Trump, due to his "prior extrajudicial statements." Merchan said they established "a sufficient risk to the administration of justice."
Merchan ordered that Trump cannot make or direct others to make public statements about witnesses concerning their potential participation or about counsel in the case – other than District Attorney Alvin Bragg – or about court staff, DA staff or family members of staff.
Merchan also ordered that Trump cannot make or direct others to make public statements about any prospective juror or chosen juror.
Last week, Bragg filed a motion alleging that Trump had violated that gag order three times by posting about possible witnesses on social media. Bragg is urging the judge to hold Trump in contempt and fine him $1,000 per violation.
By Thursday, Bragg had said that Trump has now allegedly violated the gag order seven times. Bragg has urged the judge to warn the former president that future violations could not only result in additional fines, but possible jail time of up to 30 days.
The judge is expected to rule on Bragg’s motion this week.
Reports surfaced last week that former President Trump dozed off at the outset of his high-profile trial in New York City related to charges he illegally suppressed information about himself in 2016.
In a surprising report, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote that Trump “appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest.”
Following the report, the hashtag #SleepyDonald briefly trended on X, formerly Twitter, while the Biden campaign and several pundits, like “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg, took the opportunity to mock the former president.
Trump’s campaign has denied the report, noting the court's sketch artist, who was present. The campaign said Trump closed his eyes "momentarily."
“This is fake news from a reporter who wasn’t even in the courtroom,” the campaign told Fox News Digital.
"I’ve heard that report. It’s unlikely. I know him. I sat through trial after trial with him. That never happens. So, President Trump is incredibly focused,” Trump legal spokesperson Alina Habba told Fox News on Tuesday.
Opening arguments in former President Trump’s historic and unprecedented criminal trial are set to begin Monday morning, and the judge is also expected to rule on several motions that could make the trial even more difficult for the former president.
The full jury of 12, plus six alternate jurors, were selected and sworn in on Friday after four days of jury selection.
Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the trial, instructed jurors on Friday not to discuss or to research anything relating to the former president’s case over the weekend or while serving on the panel.
Merchan said opening arguments will be delivered by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s team and Trump defense attorneys.
Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has been charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges are related to alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts. He has blasted the trial as pure politics, a "political persecution" and maintains his innocence. The former president, and the first ever to be a defendant in a criminal trial, vowed to "tell the truth" if he takes the stand.
This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Brooke Singman
