Justice Department

Trump defends embattled AG Pam Bondi, says 'nobody cares about' Jeffrey Epstein

The president claimed the Epstein files were written by former Presidents Obama and Biden and Hillary Clinton

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Bongino may quit FBI over rift with Bondi on Epstein files Video

Bongino may quit FBI over rift with Bondi on Epstein files

Fox News’ Chanley Painter reports on a growing rift between FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and Attorney General Pam Bondi over the handling of the Epstein file release. The ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts react.

President Donald Trump on Saturday defended Attorney General Pam Bondi as doing a "fantastic job" after she came under fire from some Trump supporters over the Department of Justice’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. 

"What's going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?' They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a fantastic job," Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social on Saturday. "We’re on one team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening." 

Trump with Pam Bondi

President Donald Trump on Saturday defended Attorney General Pam Bondi as doing a "fantastic job" after she has come under fire from some Trump supporters over the Department of Justice’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

He continued to question why people were "giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden administration."  

"LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the "HOTTEST" Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about."

