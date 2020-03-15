Trump attempts to calm country at WH coronavirus briefing, saying 'no need to hoard' supplies

President Trump told Americans on Sunday that “there's no need to hoard” supplies, amid concerns of potential food or supply shortages as more states and cities announced restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

The president said during a White House briefing after speaking with heads of food suppliers: “You don’t have to buy so much, take it easy, just relax.”

Trump added: “We’re doing great, it all will pass.”

Trump assured Americans that grocers would remain open and that the supply chain remained healthy. Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans to only buy the groceries they need for the week ahead.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States is now more than 3,100 across 49 states on Sunday, The New York Times reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The worldwide outbreak has sickened more than 156,000 people and left more than 5,800 dead.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three weeks to six weeks to recover.

The surge of coronavirus cases throughout the United States and around the globe has brought the world to a practical standstill.

Life in the United States has dramatically changed in just a week.

From work to entertainment to even worship, several aspects of American life have been reordered as health officials encourage the public to carry out "social distancing" to prevent the spread of the infection.

Sunday afternoon, New York City decided to close schools to fight the coronavirus, shutting the nation's largest public school system.