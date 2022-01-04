Trump cancels Jan. 6 press conference, will speak at Jan. 15 Arizona rally instead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump announced he has canceled a press conference scheduled on January 6th, the one-year anniversary of the violent Capitol Hill protests, and will instead express his thoughts at an Arizona rally.

"In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media, I am canceling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizona—It will be a big crowd!" Trump said in a statement Tuesday evening.

The statement continued: "What has become more and more obvious to ALL is that the LameStream Media will not report the facts that Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms denied requests for the D.C. National Guard or Military to be present at the Capitol. Their emails and correspondence with the Department of Defense exist, but the media won’t ask for this evidence, or report the truth! "

Trump went on to accuse Democrats on the January 6 House Select Committee of a "coverup" and labeled Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff as "shifty" and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as "crazy."

"Why did Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff forge and change the statement of Congressman Jim Jordan without any consequence?," Trump wrote. "Why will Crazy Nancy Pelosi not provide her communications with the House Sergeant-at-Arms and the House Chief Administrative Officer, or promise to retain these vital messages, which many feel she has already destroyed—perhaps illegally? Also, why is the primary reason for the people coming to Washington D.C., which is the fraud of the 2020 Presidential Election, not the primary topic of the Unselect Committee’s investigation? This was, indeed, the Crime of the Century."

