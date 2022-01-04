'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016.

In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.

"We’ve seen [Republicans] bow down to Trump because they want to stay elected, and because they’re putting their own positions over democracy and over defending the U.S. institution of a legitimate election," she said. "Look, I felt that Donald Trump had not been legitimately elected. I thought he'd gotten help from the Russians. But you know what? It would have never occurred to me to take up arms against Donald Trump. That’s just not what we do in America. Our weapon of choice is voting, is democracy, it’s the ballot. And so I hope that people remember January 6th. You know why? You know how? By registering to vote."

Co-host Sunny Hostin then noted that 58 percent of Republicans, according to a recent survey, did not feel Biden was legitimately elected in 2020, a curious statement as Navarro had just acknowledged she felt the same way about Trump in 2016.

Polling in 2017 found that two-thirds of Democratic respondents did not believe Trump was legitimately elected to the White House, and the Russia collusion narrative dominated media coverage of his term in office. Ultimately, a sprawling federal investigation found no proof of coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin to interfere in the 2016 election.

While she is still a member of the Republican Party, the left-leaning Navarro has voted for Democrats for years, and she worked for Joe Biden's Latino outreach in Florida in 2020.

"The Biden campaign is hoping Republican commentator Ana Navarro, a Trump foe known for her salty quips, can help drive Latino and other voters to the presumptive Democratic nominee," NBC News reported at the time.

Trump went on to beat Biden in Florida by more than three points, in part due to his strong increase in Latino support from 2016.