House Jan. 6 committee to issue interim report in summer of 2022

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is set to release an interim report on its findings by the summer of next year.

First reported by The Washington Post, the actions signal further investigative measures into allies of former President Trump and his administration as the 2022 midterm elections rapidly approach.

WILL THE JAN. 6 COMMITTEE SUBPOENA A SITTING MEMBER OF CONGRESS?

The Post reported the committee "plans to begin holding public hearings in the new year to tell the story of the insurrection from start to finish while crafting an ample interim report on its findings by summer."

In addition, the committee is weighing whether to propose legislative measures to "help prevent valid election results from being overturned in the future."

The panel, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, has interviewed more than 300 witnesses' testimonies and obtained more than 35,000 pages of records. The committee has also announced more than 50 subpoenas, many of which were defied.

Earlier this month, the committee voted 9-0 to recommend former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for prosecution for criminal contempt of Congress after he refused to testify before the panel.

In November, a federal grand jury charged former senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress. Bannon was charged after failing to appear for a deposition in front of the Jan. 6 committee, as well as for not handing over requested documents in the face of the committee’s subpoena, according to the Justice Department.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn , who was subpoenaed by the committee in November, filed a lawsuit last week seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Jan. 6 House committee. That request was denied by Florida District Judge Mary Scriven.

