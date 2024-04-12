Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Trump campaigns in key battleground state; Biden will visit next week during Trump's 'hush money' trial

2024 showdown: First Trump, and then Biden, making stops in swing state Pennsylvania over the next couple of days

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
Trump's hush money trial: A preview Video

Trump's hush money trial: A preview

Legal panelists Mike Davis and Sol Wisenberg analyze what's to come as jury selection begins Monday on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

President Biden will make a three-day campaign swing through Pennsylvania next week while former President Trump will be in court for the start of his hush money trial. 

But Trump is hitting the campaign trail on Saturday with two stops in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground that may determine the outcome of the former president's 2024 election rematch with President Biden.

The former president will hold a fundraiser in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Saturday before headlining a rally in Schnecksville, which is located in the Lehigh Valley — a highly competitive part of the northeastern swing state.

The region is also home to one of the state's largest population of Latino voters, a group that polls suggest Trump has made gains with as he runs a third straight time for the White House.

Trump's visit to Pennsylvania will be his third this year. He made a Feb. 9 stop in Harrisburgh to address NRA members gathered at the group's Great American Outdoor Show. 

WHAT THE MOST RECENT FOX NEWS POLL IN PENNSYLVANIA SHOWS 

Former President Donald Trump speaks to NRA members at the group's Great American Outdoor Show, on Feb. 9, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (Reuters )

And days later, Trump made an unusual stop in Philadelphia at ‘Sneaker Con’ — a major trade show — to hawk new Trump-branded sneakers. 

The former president's latest trip to Pennsylvania comes a week and a half ahead of the state's primary, where the presidential contest is drawing little interest as both Trump and Biden last month clinched the Republican and Democratic nominations.

TRUMP TAKES AIM AT BIDEN OVER LATEST INFLATION REPORT

Pennsylvania is one of six battleground states where Biden narrowly edged Trump in the presidential election four years ago to capture the White House.

Most of the latest public opinion polls in Pennsylvania suggest a close contest between Biden and Trump for the state's 19 electoral votes.

President Biden speaks at podium in Pennsylvania

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Strath Haven Middle School in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, on March 8, 2024. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The president returns to the state where he was born on Tuesday, for three days of events in Pennsylvania, where his political advisers say Biden aims to spotlight his plans to raise taxes for the wealthiest Americans and corporations as he paints contrasts with Trump on economic issues.

Biden kicks off the three-day swing with a speech in Scranton, where he spent part of his childhood. The president has repeatedly returned to the working-class city in northeastern Pennsylvania as he's made populist pitches to Americans.

The president will head to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, followed by a campaign event Thursday in Philadelphia. Biden's swing through Pennsylvania will come as Trump makes history as the first current or former president in the nation's history to go on trial.

Trump and Biden

Harris told "The I've Had It" podcast that world leaders have told her they are worried about Trump winning the 2024 election.  (Getty Images)

Trump's hush-money trial will get underway Monday in a New York City courtroom.

The former president — who is being tried on 34 state felony charges — is accused of falsifying business records in relation to hush-money payments during the 2016 election he made to Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about his alleged affair with the adult film actress.

Trump has repeatedly denied falsifying business records as well as the alleged sexual encounter with Daniels.

