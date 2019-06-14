Trump camp says leaked internal polls showing Biden ahead are ‘ancient’ and ‘meaningless’

President Trump’s campaign acknowledged Friday having internal polling earlier this year that showed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden well ahead of Trump in several battleground states, though the campaign is insisting those numbers are “ancient” and “meaningless” now.

The acknowledgment came after ABC News on Friday published the details of the Trump campaign’s internal polling from March showing Biden ahead of Trump by as much as 16 points in Pennsylvania, 10 points in Wisconsin and seven points in Florida. It also showed Trump ahead by just two points in Texas.

HOW MUCH DO POLLS SHOWING DEMS TROUNCING TRUMP REALLY MEAN?

Campaign Manager Brad Parscale, in a statement to Fox News, argued those numbers are out-of-date and “should not be given any weight when discussing the current state of the race.”

“These leaked numbers are ancient, in campaign terms, from months-old polling that began in March before two major events had occurred: the release of the summary of the Mueller report exonerating the president, and the beginning of the Democrat candidates defining themselves with their far-left policy message,” Parscale said.

Parscale insisted the campaign has seen “huge swings in the president’s favor across the 17 states we have polled.”

The campaign’s pollster, Tony Fabrizio, said in a statement that the data is “incomplete and misleading.”

“The old numbers from March being reported represent a worst-case scenario in the most unfavorable turnout model possible,” Fabrizio said. “In a more likely turnout model patterned after 2016, and when a Democrat is defined, the race is not only competitive, the president is leading.”

Earlier this week, the president denied the existence of internal polls showing him trailing Biden, telling ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that “those polls don't exist.”

During a fundraiser in Chicago earlier this week, Biden acknowledged polls showing him the frontrunner in the Democratic primary. But he said: “I ain’t counting on anything. This is a marathon, man.”

Fox News' Peter Doocy contributed to this report.