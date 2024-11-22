Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump brings back former aide Sebastian Gorka, ex-State Department official Alex Wong to serve in admin

Both men served under Trump during his first presidential administration

Louis Casiano
Published
President-elect Trump on Friday announced that former State Department official Alex Wong will be appointed assistant to the president and principal deputy national security advisor, and that Sebastian Gorka, a former aide, will serve as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism.

Both men served under Trump during his first term. Wong served in the State Department as deputy special representative for North Korea, and the deputy assistant secretary for East Asian and pacific affairs. 

Alex Wong and Sebastian Gorka

Sebastian Gorka and Alex Wong will serve under President-elect Trump for a second term.  (Getty Images; Department of State)

Gorka, a former Trump aide, previously served as deputy assistant to the president during Trump's first term. He's also a former Fox News contributor.

"Since 2015, Dr. Gorka has been a tireless advocate for the America First Agenda and the MAGA Movement, serving previously as Strategist to the President in the first Trump Administration," Trump said. 

Gorka previously served during the first seven months of the Trump administration as a deputy assistant and strategist focused on foreign policy and national security.

Former defense official says a second Trump term promises a 'realistic,' 'better' outcome in the Middle East

He left the Trump White House in 2017.

The appointments were part of a slew of announcements from Trump as he begins to shape his cabinet for his second term. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

