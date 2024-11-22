Matt Gaetz says he will not serve in the upcoming session of Congress

Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said on a podcast Friday he will not be joining Congress next year, settling an issue that had been the subject of intense speculation in the hours after he withdrew his name from consideration as attorney general.

Gaetz had resigned last week from the 118th session of Congress, but it was unclear whether he would serve in the 119th session, beginning in January.

Prior to resigning, Gaetz had been under a monthslong investigation by the House Ethics Committee, and the suggestion he might return to Congress touched off a flurry of speculation from members.

"There are a number of fantastic Floridians who’ve stepped up to run for my seat, people who have inspired with their heroism, with their public service. And I’m actually excited to see Northwest Florida go to new heights and have great representation," Gaetz told Charlie Kirk in an interview on his eponymous podcast.

He added, "I’m going to be fighting for President Trump. I’m going to be doing whatever he asks of me, as I always have. But I think that eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress."

