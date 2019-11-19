Expand / Collapse search
Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Published

Trump brands impeachment inquiry a 'coup' as House holds third day of public hearings

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
Lt. Col. Alexanders Vindman says he was offered the job of Ukrainian Defense Minister three times by Oleksandr Danyliuk

President Trump branded House Democrats' impeachment inquiry a "coup" and "charade" in an apparent rebuke of the way they were handling a public hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

His attack came hours into a contentious House Intelligence Committee hearing where administration officials testified about Trump's now-infamous phone call with Ukraine in July.

In a video posted to Twitter, the Trump campaign indicated the committee's chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., led a coup that Democrats plotted after his election in 2016.

"This impeachment is a charade," a narrator said alongside a video of Schiff. It pointed to a tweet from Mark Zaid -- the lawyer for the whistleblower who reported that call -- in which he claimed that a "coup has started."

"That's right. The whistleblower's own lawyer wrote that the coup has started and that impeachment will follow," the narrator said. "They promised a coup and now they're trying to carry it out. The Democrats are trying to overthrow President Trump, undo the 2016 election, and silence our voices. Don't let them."

VINDMAN ACCUSES TRUMP OF MAKING IMPROPER UKRAINE 'DEMAND,' SAYS HE ALERTED INTEL OFFICIAL

The video echoed the administration's previous criticisms and touched on a concern raised about Zaid's impartiality.

The campaign video was referring to a 2017 tweet in which Zaid responded to Trump's criticism of Sally Yates, a former DOJ official whom the president accused of betraying her department after she famously told employees not to defend the president's travel ban.

Zaid also tweeted predictions that Trump would face impeachment. "Johnson (1868), Nixon (1973), Clinton (1998) impeachment hearings. Next up @realDonaldTrump (2017)," he said in a 2017 tweet.

“Those tweets were reflective and repeated the sentiments of millions of people," Zaid told Fox News in November. "I was referring to a completely lawful process of what President Trump would likely face as a result of stepping over the line, and that particularly whatever would happen would come about as a result of lawyers. The coup comment referred to those working inside the Administration who were already, just a week into office, standing up to him to enforce recognized rules of law.“

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. You can follow him on Facebook here.