Former President Trump is leading President Biden in Michigan, marking a distinct shift of support away from the current White House, a new poll finds.

The survey, conducted by polling company Glengariff Group, found that Trump leads Biden in the state by 8% in a one-on-one election scenario.

The incumbent president was selected by 39% of respondents in a head-to-head match-up, and Trump received 47%.

Approximately 3% of the Michigan respondents stated they would vote for another candidate, and 11% said they were still undecided.

When accounting for third-party candidates, Trump's lead against Biden grew to 12%.

Significantly, only 17% of respondents stated that Biden deserves another term as the nation's leader; 77% of respondents said they wanted someone else in the White House.

By comparison, 33% of voters surveyed said they believe Trump deserves another term in office. Approximately 62% said they believe someone else should be elected.

The poll was commissioned by the Detroit News and WDIV-TV. It was conducted between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6.

It surveyed 600 likely voters in Michigan and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

Biden previously won Michigan by three points in the 2020 presidential election.

Last month, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected an attempt to remove Trump from the state's 2024 Republican primary ballot.

However, the Colorado Supreme Court on Dec. 19 and Maine's secretary of state on Dec. 28 disqualified Trump from appearing on their respective state primary ballot in 2024. The disqualification, which was made under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, is related to Trump's alleged role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.