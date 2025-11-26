Trump blocks South Africa from 2026 G20 summit for alleged 'horrific human rights abuses'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would not invite South Africa to the 2026 G20 summit in Florida, citing alleged "horrific human rights abuses."

"To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them," Trump alleged in a Truth Social post. "At my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year," he added.

The move breaks with more than two decades of precedent and marks the first time a member has been formally excluded from the gathering of the world’s major economies.

The revelation comes on the heels of the U.S. boycott of the 2025 meeting in South Africa earlier in November.

The G20 is an international forum that brings together the world’s major advanced and emerging economies to coordinate global economic policy, representing roughly 80% of global GDP and two-thirds of the world’s population.

