Trump-backed incumbent wins red state primary that split House Freedom Caucus

In a primary that split the conservative House Freedom Caucus, incumbent Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C., fended off a challenge from conservative State Rep. Adam Morgan.

Prominent members of the House Freedom Caucus were split on who should get the nod to represent South Carolina's solidly Republican 4th Congressional District in the northern part of the state, which includes Greenville and Spartanburg.

Timmons was endorsed by former president Donald Trump as well as conservative Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Byron Donalds of Florida and Jim Jordan of Ohio. Morgan received the backing of Florida's Matt Gaetz and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good of Virginia. Morgan chairs the South Carolina legislature's version of the Freedom Caucus.

INCUMBENT SC REP TIMMONS HIT WITH RESURFACED VIDEOS OF APPARENT SUPPORT OF DEI IN CONGRESS

Timmons raised more campaign cash than Morgan to the tune of $2.4 million to $578,000.

Both candidates said securing the southern border would be their primary focus if elected.

"Border security has got to be on the top of the list. Over 10 million people have crossed the southern border illegally in the last 3½ years. It’s unacceptable. We have to change the course. Our country can’t sustain it," Timmons said, according to a report from Fox affiliate WSPA.

Timmons will face Democrat Kathryn Harvey and Constitution Party candidate Mark Hackett in the general election on Nov. 5. Timmons won the 2022 general election with 90.8% of the vote.

