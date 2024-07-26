Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump announces plan to hold rally in Pennsylvania town of failed assassination attempt

Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania while speaking to supporters

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Former President Trump said he plans to hold a campaign rally in the same Pennsylvania town where he was shot earlier this month in a failed assassination attempt. 

Trump was shot near the ear in Butler while speaking to supporters. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Croos, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper. 

"I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO," Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social. "WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE — FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS."

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

