Trump announces plan to hold rally in Pennsylvania town of failed assassination attempt

Former President Trump said he plans to hold a campaign rally in the same Pennsylvania town where he was shot earlier this month in a failed assassination attempt.

Trump was shot near the ear in Butler while speaking to supporters. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Croos, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

"I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO," Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social. "WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE — FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS."

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.