Trump, RNC launch 'WinRed' to compete with Dems' online fundraising machine

President Trump on Monday unveiled a new online fundraising site to give his re-election campaign and other Republicans running in 2020 a new platform to compete with the Democrats in the battle for small-dollar campaign donations.

“I am pleased to announce the launch of tmagac.winred.com,” the president announced Monday on Twitter. “This new platform will allow my campaign and other Republicans to compete with the Democrats money machine. This has been a priority of mine and I’m pleased to share that it is up and running!”

The new WinRed site appears to be the GOP’s response to the Democrats’ grassroots donation juggernaut ActBlue, which touts it's brought in more than $174 million in the first fundraising quarter of this year.

TRUMP HAULS IN A STUNNING $25 MILLION IN THE 24 HOURS SURROUNDING HIS FORMAL CAMPAIGN KICK-OFF

While the president has greatly outraised his 2020 Democratic challengers -- and the RNC has a large advantage in fundraising over the Democratic National Committee -- Democrats still have had the edge in online small-dollar donations.

That advantage was a contributing factor in their 2018 midterm election successes, when the Democrats convincingly took back control of the House of Representatives and picked up seven gubernatorial seats.

The launch of WinRed marks the first time the GOP has had a single website for all of its candidates, from the president to down-ballot races.

WinRed is part of “The Trump Make America Great Again Committee," known by the acronym TMAGAC. The website indicates that it’s “a joint fundraising committee composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. ('DJTP') and the Republican National Committee ('RNC').”

The president's campaign brand has been raking in big bucks all year, a reality underscored by last week's rally officially launching his re-election campaign. Together with joint-fundraising committees, the campaign and party reported raising a whopping $24.8 million in less than 24 hours surrounding the Orlando rally launch.

A Trump campaign official told Fox News last week that the campaign raised more than $14 million, and that the joint-fundraising committees raised more than $10 million.